76ers’ Simmons likely to return vs. Cavaliers (Nov 27, 2017)

Rookie sensation Ben Simmons is expected to return when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

It is far less clear when, or if, Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will return to his team.

Simmons, who leads all rookies in scoring (18.5), rebounding (9.1) and assists (7.7), sat out Philadelphia’s 130-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday with a sore left elbow.

T.J. McConnell took his place in the starting lineup and generated Simmons-like totals: 15 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

“I was just finding open guys and they were making shots,” McConnell told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s that easy. I don’t want to overcomplicate it. Just running the offense and finding the shooters and trying to find the big fella (Joel Embiid), too.”

J.J. Redick poured in 29 points, including 8-of-12 3-point shooting, and Dario Saric contributed 21 for Philadelphia, which won its third straight and its fifth in six games. Embiid had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and Robert Covington scored 14 points.

Now the resurgent Sixers, who finished 10-72 two seasons ago, set their sights on the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions. Philadelphia has already dropped two games this season to the Golden State Warriors, who have beaten the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals two of the last three years.

“Cleveland is going to come in, and it’s going to be amazing for the building,” coach Brett Brown said. “This building is wild. How about our fans? Are you kidding me? I can’t even talk to my coaching staff sometimes and they’re a foot from me. It’s fantastic. What a great thing for our city.”

The meeting, Brown added, is “timely” for the Sixers.

“We’re playing good basketball,” he said. “We look forward to seeing them.”

The Cavaliers (12-7) have won seven straight, and LeBron James is playing as well as ever, averaging 28.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds. Kevin Love averages a double-double — 17.9 points and 10.4 boards.

Rose, however, left the team last Wednesday to handle a personal matter. There is no timetable for his return, and the oft-injured guard is mulling whether he wants to continue playing, according to an ESPN report.

The latest injury to sideline the 29-year-old Rose was a sprained left ankle, which resulted in a seven-game absence before he departed the team. Signed as a free agent in the offseason, he is averaging 14.3 points in seven games.

“I don’t think (the absence) means too much for the team,” James told Cleveland.com, “but I think more importantly as one of his brothers, that’s somebody we got to know these last couple months. … Whatever he decides to do, we want the best for him. At the end of the day, you can’t substitute (anything) for happiness.”

The Cavaliers have also been without Isaiah Thomas all season. Acquired from Boston in the offseason trade involving Kyrie Irving, he has been sidelined by a hip injury and is not expected to return until next month. Tristan Thompson (calf) and Iman Shumpert (knee) are also out.

Sixers rookie guard Markelle Fultz, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, has missed the last 14 games with a shoulder injury. Justin Anderson (shin splints) and Nik Stauskas (ankle sprain) are also out.