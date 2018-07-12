76ers partner Harris gives $1 million to Penn wrestling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia 76ers managing partner and former University of Pennsylvania wrestler Josh Harris has donated $1 million to the Quakers wrestling program.

The school announced the gift from Harris, who graduated from the Wharton School of Business in 1986, on Wednesday.

Penn says the gift will be spread out over five years, with $500,000 going to an assistant coaching endowment and $500,000 directed toward facility renovations and other expenses.

Penn recently wrapped up its 115th season, which included its highest team score at the prestigious Midland Championships since 2001.