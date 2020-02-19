76ers face the Nets on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (25-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup with Brooklyn as winners of three consecutive games.

The 76ers are 9-4 in division play. Philadelphia is third in the NBA allowing only 106.2 points per game and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The Nets are 17-16 against conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 48.3 rebounds per game and is 26-8 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 117-111 in the last meeting on Jan. 20. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 34 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.3 assists and scores 16.9 points per game. Matisse Thybulle is shooting 59.2 percent and averaging 5.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dinwiddie has averaged 21 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Nets. Jarrett Allen has averaged 9.4 rebounds and added 9.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).