2 men get jail time in Phoenix in case involving NBA players

PHOENIX (AP) Two men who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a case that involved NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris have been sentenced to 60 days in jail in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Julius Kane began his sentence immediately Thursday while Christopher Melendez was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days of deferred jail time starting on Nov. 16, 2018.

Kane and Melendez entered pleas in the case on Sept. 13.

The Morris brothers were acquitted last month after a jury trial. A fifth defendant also was found not guilty of aggravated assault.

The five were accused of beating a 36-year-old man outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix in January 2015. The Morris twins played for the Phoenix Suns at the time.