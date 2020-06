Are you ready for the most unique postseason in the history of sports?

That’s what the NBA announced this week: 22 teams confined to a virtual bubble at Disney World in Orlando to finish the regular season, then 16 teams in the playoffs, with no home court advantage and no fans in the stands.

I can’t wait for the wall-to-wall games, and the playoffs are going to be a true war of attrition, with the players quarantined to lovely central Florida.

But how do you bet on games when the season pressed pause for over four months?

Let’s dive into this together — and really quickly, before we get started, here are the top 5 favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, via FOX Bet:

Milwaukee Bucks: +240

Los Angeles Lakers: +260

Los Angeles Clippers: +340

Houston Rockets: +1200

Boston Celtics: +2000