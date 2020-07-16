Kurt Busch goes sideways after bump from Brad Keselowski on lap 9 of NASCAR All-Star race
Kurt Busch gets bumped by Brad Keselowski on lap 9 of the NASCAR All-Star race. Busch’s car went sideways, but fortunately his car suffered only minor cosmetic damage and remained in the race.
