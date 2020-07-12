Listen inside NASCAR drivers’ cars in “Crank It Up” at the Quaker State 400
- Brad Keselowski
- Chase Elliott
- Joey Logano
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
-
At the Quaker State 400, NASCAR drivers have plenty to say out on the track. Hear the sounds of the race from on the track and inside the cars.
