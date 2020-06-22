Tyler Reddick wins stage one of the Geico 500 under caution at Talladega Superspeedway
Video Details
Under caution due to weather, rookie driver Tyler Reddick gets his first NASCAR Cup Series stage victory during the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.