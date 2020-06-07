Moment of Silence halts cars amid NASCAR Pres. Steve Phelps’ message against racism | NASCAR ON FOX

Before the start of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided a stirring and compelling message against racism and racial inequality before a moment of silence. The drivers then show solidarity and support of our African American communities with a captivating message of their own.

