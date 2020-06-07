Moment of Silence halts cars amid NASCAR Pres. Steve Phelps’ message against racism | NASCAR ON FOX
Video Details
Before the start of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided a stirring and compelling message against racism and racial inequality before a moment of silence. The drivers then show solidarity and support of our African American communities with a captivating message of their own.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.