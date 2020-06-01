Joey Logano and Chase Elliott break down what happened in the final laps | NASCAR ON FOX
- Joey Logano
After a wreck late in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano crash racing for the lead. Matt Yocum talks with both drivers.
