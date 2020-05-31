Hamlin crashes as Elliott, Logano battle for lead late
Video Details
Denny Hamlin gets loose and gets passed by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. As the leaders make their way to turn 3, they make contact as Denny Hamlin spins and crashes.
