Kyle Busch re-lives his 97th career Xfinity win, a thriller at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Video Details

Claiming the lead on the final lap, Kyle Busch passed Daniel Hemric to claim victory at the Xfinity Cup Series’ Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was Busch’s 97th career Xfinity win (most all time), which he talked through on the track moments after the race ended.

More Videos »