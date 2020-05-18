WWE Superstar Sheamus on the ‘most jacked driver’ Ryan Newman | Darlington Watch Party
Video Details
Sheamus thinks his favorite driver, Ryan Newman, may be qualified to be a WWE wrestler, calling him the most jacked driver in NASCAR.
