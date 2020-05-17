Watch the final laps of Kevin Harvick’s dominating The Real Heroes 400 victory at Darlington Raceway
Video Details
After leading for almost half of the race, Kevin Harvick took home his 50th career Cup race victory in front of the empty stands in Darlington, S.C. Harvick broke a tie with Tony Stewart for 14th on the all-time list of Cup race wins.
