Ryan Newman recounts scary Daytona crash, recovery: ‘First thing I recall is seeing my daughters’
Video Details
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Ryan Newman
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman reflects on his scary crash at the Daytona 500 back in February. Newman says one of the first things he remembers after the crash is seeing his daughters. Newman incredibly returned to racing Sunday at Darlington Speedway.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.