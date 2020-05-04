Kasey Kahne goes ‘OFF TRACK’ with FOX’s Jamie Little | NASCAR on FOX
NASCAR on FOX Host and Pit Reporter, Jamie Little, goes off-track with former NASCAR drivers to catch up on their current lives post racing! Episode two features a fan favorite who finished with a career 18 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kasey Kahne! Kasey opens up about his transition into life after racing: why he decided it was time to walk away in 2018, his thoughts on a possible comeback to NASCAR someday, what being a father to his son, Tanner, has taught him, his interest in iRacing and more!
