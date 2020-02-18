Denny Hamlin wins 2020 Daytona 500: Full Highlight | NASCAR on FOX
- Daytona 500
- Denny Hamlin
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Ryan Newman
-
Denny Hamlin joined some of the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR by winning his 3rd Daytona 500. The victory was somewhat marred by a late wreck that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman is reportedly in serious condition but not facing life-threatening injuries.
