Defending NASCAR Cup series champ Kyle Busch gets knocked into the wall and out of the race at the 2020 Daytona 500
Video Details
- Daytona 500
- Joey Logano
- Kyle Busch
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
-
Kyle Busch got knocked out of the 2020 Daytona 500 after getting bumped by Joey Logano from behind with 18 laps to go.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.