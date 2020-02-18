The Big One strikes late at Daytona 500, takes out Jimmie Johnson, Keselowski & 17 other drivers

The 2020 Daytona 500 was a relatively clean race on Monday, but "The Big One" reared its head late, taking out nearly half the field, including Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, and more. Clint Bowyer narrowly avoided the carnage, meanwhile, as 19 drivers saw their race come to an end.

