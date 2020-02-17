President Donald Trump attends 2020 Daytona 500 as Grand Marshal | FULL VIDEO
Video Details
President Donald Trump was at the Daytona 500 on Sunday as the Grand Marshal for the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race. Watch his arrival in Air Force One, his interview with Jamie Little, his laps around the track in "The Beast," his command to start the engines, and his message to the drivers and their crew chiefs in this full video of his time at Daytona International Speedway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.