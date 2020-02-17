President Donald Trump attends 2020 Daytona 500 as Grand Marshal | FULL VIDEO

President Donald Trump was at the Daytona 500 on Sunday as the Grand Marshal for the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race. Watch his arrival in Air Force One, his interview with Jamie Little, his laps around the track in "The Beast," his command to start the engines, and his message to the drivers and their crew chiefs in this full video of his time at Daytona International Speedway.

