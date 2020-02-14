William Byron’s final laps as he wins the 2nd Duel at Daytona | NASCAR on FOX
- Daytona 500
- Kevin Harvick
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- William Byron
- William Byron
-
William Byron took a late lead ahead of veteran Kevin Harvick with a few laps remaining and held on for the win. Byron now starts in the 2nd row on the outside in Sunday's Daytona 500.
