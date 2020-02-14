William Byron wins the 2nd Duel Qualifying race at Daytona | NASCAR on FOX
Kevin Harvick led most of the way but was passed by William Byron in the closing laps. Byron held on and now will start in the 2nd row on the outside in 4th position at the Daytona 500.
