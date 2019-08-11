FINAL LAPS: Austin Hill holds off late charge to win regular season finale
Video Details
- Austin Hill
- Austin Hill
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Sheldon Creed
- Sheldon Creed
-
Austin Hill held of a late charge by Sheldon Creed in the closing laps of Saturday's NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at Michigan
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618