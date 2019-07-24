Kurt Busch opens up about the low point in his career and how he overcame it
On Episode 23 of Waltrip Unfiltered, Kurt Busch talks to Michael Waltrip about his relationship with his brother, Kyle Busch, and how they handled the aftermath of the All-Star crash when both wrecked, plus Kurt talks about his low point in his career and how he overcame it to come out on the better side, and his relationship with Nick Harrison.
