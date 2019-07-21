Alan Cavanna talks with Kurt Busch about what his Kentucky win meant to the No. 1 team
NASCAR RaceDay's Alan Cavanna goes One-on-One with Kurt Busch to talk about what his Kentucky win (and battle with younger brother Kyle) meant to him and the No. 1 team at Chip Ganassi Racing.
