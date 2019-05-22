Michael Waltrip & Shannon Spake on the significance of Bubba Wallace getting ‘a shot in the arm’
Video Details
On Waltrip Unfiltered, Michael Waltrip & Shannon Spake talk about the significance of Bubba Wallace getting 'a shot in the arm' at the 2019 All-Star Race.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618