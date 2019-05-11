Ross Chastain claims first career NASCAR Truck Series win after Stewart Friesen runs out of gas in Kansas
Video Details
Ross Chastain scores his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory after Stewart Friesen's machine runs out of fuel with three laps to go in the Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618