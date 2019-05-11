Natalie Decker goes for a wild ride through the grass in Kansas
Video Details
Natalie Decker suffers heavy damage during the Digital Ally 250 after going through the grass at Kansas Speedway
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618