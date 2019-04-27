Tyler Reddick holds off a hard-charging Gray Gaulding to win the Money Lion 300 at Talladega
Video Details
Tyler Reddick holds off the field after a late restart in Talladega to win the Money Lion 300 and the NASCAR Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.
