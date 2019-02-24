How Brad Keselowski kept Martin Truex Jr. at bay for the final laps in Atlanta | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Watch the final eight laps in Atlanta as Brad Keselowski holds off a hard-charging Martin Truex Jr. to score his first win of the year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618