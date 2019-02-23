Christopher Bell holds off Cole Custer after late restart to win NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta
Christopher Bell led 143 of the 163 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway, only surrendering the lead during scheduled pit stops, on his way to a dominant victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
