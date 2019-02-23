Chase Elliot honors Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with race shoes | KICK BAIT | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Chase Elliot is set to wear shoes designed by patients of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on race day at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
