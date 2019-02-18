Denny Hamlin wins 2019 Daytona 500 in emotional tribute to the late J.D. Gibbs
On the same day the Daytona 500 honored the late J.D. Gibbs, who passed away at age 49 from a degenerative neurological disorder, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin held on in overtime to win the 2019 Daytona 500. After the race, Joe Gibbs, J.D.'s father, reflected on how special the moment was and how J.D. was with the team in spirit, and Hamlin said that he was racing in tribute to J.D.
