Massive Daytona 500 crash takes out 21 cars in ‘The Big One’
You knew it was coming eventually. The Big One struck late at the 2019 Daytona 500, taking out 21 cars in a shower of sparks and carnage after a mistake by Paul Menard. Everyone walked away okay.
