Cody Ware runs into Ryan Newman, takes others out heading into pit row at Daytona 500
Video Details
On lap 159 of the Daytona 500, Cody Ware runs into Ryan Newman as he's heading into pit row and causes a big pile up. Check out the video of the crash.
