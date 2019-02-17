The Daytona 500 honors the late J.D. Gibbs on lap No. 11

J.D. Gibbs, the son of the legendary Joe Gibbs, passed away at age 49 after a years-long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. He was honored and remembered during the 11th lap of the 2019 Daytona 500, as the late Gibbs wore No. 11 as a football player.

