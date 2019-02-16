Brad Keselowski recounts his 2012 tweet story | 209 DAYTONA | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Brad Keselowski shares his story behind his infamous tweet from the 2012 Daytona 500.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618