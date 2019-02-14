Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 win is still special among current NASCAR drivers
Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., and Matt Dibenedetto all agree: their favorite moment in NASCAR history is Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 win.
