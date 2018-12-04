Blake Koch announces on ‘Pit Stop with Motte’ he’ll be driving the No. 4 car for JD Motorsports in 2019
Blake Koch breaks the news on 'Pit Stop with Motte' that he'll be taking over the No. 4 Xfinity Series car full-time for JD Motorsports in 2019.
