Jeff Gordon says he’ll now happily go up to fans on the street wearing his apparel
Video Details
Jeff Gordon talks with Daryl Motte about being recognized in random places and says that unlike in the past, he'll happily go talk to a random fan wearing his apparel.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618