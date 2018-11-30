Dale Earnhardt Jr. presents Chase Elliott with the NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver award
Video Details
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces Chase Elliott as the winner of the 2018 Cup Series Most Popular Driver award.
