Cole Pearn went to Victory Lane in Miami to congratulate Joey Logano & Todd Gordon on their title
Joey Logano tells Daryl Motte that Cole Pearn came to Victory Lane in Miami to congratulate him on winning the championship, showing mutual respect between their two teams despite their rivalry.
