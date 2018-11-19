Joey Logano said in early 2018 that he hasn’t ‘made it’ yet because he doesn’t have a championship
Joey Logano tells Daryl Motte at the 2018 NASCAR media tour that he hasn't felt like he's 'made it' yet in racing because he didn't yet have a championship'.
