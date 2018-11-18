Joey Logano passes Martin Truex Jr. to win the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Details
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Joey Logano makes a late pass on Martin Truex Jr. and goes on to win at Miami to clinch his first-ever Cup Series championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618