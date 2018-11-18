Parachuter gets caught in the fence prior to the race | 2018 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI
Video Details
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: A parachuter had to be rescued after getting caught in the catch fence in a landing gone wrong at Miami.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618