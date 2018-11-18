Joe Gibbs says he takes full credit for the No. 11 team giving Kyle Busch the first pit stall at Miami
Video Details
Alan Cavanna checks in with 'RaceDay' to talk about why the No. 11 team decided to give the No. 18 team the first pit stall at Miami.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618