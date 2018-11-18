Daniel Hemric talks about his excitement to move up to the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing
Video Details
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Richard Childress Racing
Daniel Hemric talks with Daryl Motte about the process of signing a Cup deal with Richard Childress Racing and his excitement to be moving up to the top level of NASCAR.
