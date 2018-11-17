Johnny Sauter on fourth-place championship finish: ‘I’m actually pretty speechless right now’ | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter says he's 'pretty much speechless' after finishing fourth in the Truck Series standings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618