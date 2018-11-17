Brett Moffitt wins at Miami and clinches the 2018 Truck Series championship | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Brett Moffitt passes Noah Gragson and goes on to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, clinching the 2018 Truck Series championship.
