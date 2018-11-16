Regan Smith says Furniture Row Racing’s closing might be the biggest NASCAR story of the last five years
Video Details
Regan Smith tells Daryl Motte why Furniture Row Racing shutting down might be the biggest story in NASCAR over the last five years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618